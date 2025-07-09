Sam’s Club Adds Pharmacy Program, Insurance Discount for Pets
“[W]ith many Sam’s Club members owning pets, many of whom aren’t likely currently insured based on national pet insurance statistics, we knew there was an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of families,” wrote Keeth. “After all, we’ve made big strides in improving the Sam’s Club member experience — from simpler healthcare to trusted pharmacy support right inside our clubs. With all that progress, shouldn’t caring for our pets feel just as easy?”
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.