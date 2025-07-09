 Skip to main content

Sam’s Club Adds Pharmacy Program, Insurance Discount for Pets

Benefits from partnership with Spot Pet Insurance are exclusive to retailer’s members
Emily Crowe
Sam's Club is bringing a special program for pets to its pharmacy offerings.

Sam's Club is partnering with Spot Pet Insurance to roll out an integrated pharmacy program and insurance plan discounts for its members. The program was designed by both companies with real life in mind, wrote Sherri Keeth, VP of healthcare at Sam’s Club, in a company blog post

The new program is available in all club locations and includes:

  • Up to 15% off customizable pet insurance plans, plus an additional 10% multi-pet discount on all added pets.
  • More than 110 pet medications available for $80 or less, with more than 50 of these medications available for $15 or less. A select flea, tick and heartworm preventative medication for cats and a select heartworm preventative medication for dogs is available for no out of pocket cost.
  • An in-club medication dispensing service, which eliminates the need for extra vet visits for medication dispensing.
“[W]ith many Sam’s Club members owning pets, many of whom aren’t likely currently insured based on national pet insurance statistics, we knew there was an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of families,” wrote Keeth. “After all, we’ve made big strides in improving the Sam’s Club member experience — from simpler healthcare to trusted pharmacy support right inside our clubs. With all that progress, shouldn’t caring for our pets feel just as easy?”   

Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

