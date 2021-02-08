Saffron Road Entrées and Family Size Line

Better-for-you protein-based frozen entrée brand Saffron Road, has introduced three additional Asian dishes: Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken, Butter Chicken, and the brand’s first foray into Chinese cuisine, Sweet & Sour Chicken. The authentic recipes combine traditional cooking methods with clean-label, ethically sourced ingredients such as humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken, aromatic long grain jasmine rice from Thailand, bell peppers, bok choy, fresh ginger, virgin coconut oil from The Philippines, and ripe pineapple. Further, the advent of dining in as a long-term lifestyle shift has sparked a need for convenience and variety in at-home meals that Saffron Road is answering with a line of family-size meals including two of its most popular dishes — Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Biryani — along with Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken. The 10-ounce single-serve meals retail for a suggested $4.99, while the 22-ounce family-size SKUs have a suggested retail price of $9.99. All Saffron Road products are halal certified by IFANCA.