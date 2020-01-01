Safe Harvest Soups

Press enter to search
Safe Harvest has reinvented classic soup recipes to make them Paleo, Whole30 approved and dairy-, grain- and gluten-free. The line consists of grain-free Chicken Oodle, made with chicken raised without antibiotics, hearts of palm pasta and hearty vegetables; Clam Chowder, made with wild cold-water clams and containing 80% daily value of recommended iron; Shrimp Bisque, featuring shrimp tested to a mercury limit of 0.05 PPM -- 20 times stricter than the FDA action limit; and Salmon Chowder, packed with sustainably caught wild salmon and savory vegetables, with each jar containing 19 grams of protein and 1,100 milligrams of omega-3s. A 13-2-ounce glass jar of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99.

