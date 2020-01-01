For those who find it difficult to choose which hummus topping they like best, Sabra has solved the problem — albeit just for the holiday season — with the limited-release Sabra Selections. The item offers 30 ounces of Sabra’s Classic Hummus packaged with a separate tray of three of the brand’s most popular toppings — Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Pepper and Olive Tapenade — each in its own compartment. Hummus fans can mix, match or spread the toppings according to individual preference. Available at select club stores, gluten-free, kosher, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified Sabra Selections is made with plant-based ingredients. A 34.5-ounce package retails for a suggested retail price of $7.49.