Runamok Maple’s Ginger Root Infused Organic Vermont Maple Syrup is said to be spicy and addictive, infusing fresh organic ginger and suitable for a number of applications. The syrup can be used to top pancakes, waffles and desserts, or added to stir fries, glazes, vinaigrettes and cocktails. Winner of a 2018 SOFI Award from the Specialty Food Association, the organic syrup retails for a suggested $16.95 per 8.45-fluid-ounce bottle.