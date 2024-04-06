 Skip to main content

Royal Biryani Kits

Product line enables easy prep of authentic Indian dishes
Royal Biryani Kits Main Image

With Indian cuisine becoming increasingly popular in the United States, particularly biryani, a mixed rice dish including some type of meat and spices, Royal, the No. 1-selling basmati rice in the United States, has added two Biryani Kits to its product lineup: the Hyderabadi Biryani Kit and the Lucknowi Biryani Kit. The Hyderabadi Biryani Kit comes with everything needed to recreate the iconic flavors of Hyderabad at home, with only 2 grams of sugar and 270 calories per serving, while the Lucknowi Biryani Kit blends fragrant spices and authentic basmati rice to achieve the appropriate balance of tradition and convenience, with just 3 grams of sugar and 250 calories per serving. An 11.5-ounce kit of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99. Royal’s basmati rice is grown in India.

