With the trend of hot cheese currently sizzling, Champignon North America is enabling U.S. consumers to try out this preparation method at home with Rougette Bonfire Grilling Cheeses. The line comes in two unique varieties: a mild and creamy soft-ripened grilling cheese that grows crispy on the outside and creamy in the center when cooked, and a delicately marinated, semi-soft grilling cheese in its own grill pan. Both cheeses were crafted by Käserei Champignon, a leader in specialty grilling cheeses in Europe, to be cooked on a grill or barbecue to impart a distinctive smoky flavor, but the versatile cheeses can also be prepared in an oven or on a stovetop. With a suggested retail price of $7.99 per 6.4 ounce two-pack unit, lactose-, RBST- and gluten-Free Rougette Bonfire Cheeses are made with all-natural ingredients. All Käserei Champignon specialty cheeses, including its flagship product, Cambozola, are created in the shadow of the Bavarian Alps, with milk sourced from local farmers in the Allgäu region of Southern Bavaria. The grilling Cheeses will be available at select retailers nationwide from April through October.