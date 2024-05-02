Ronda’s Fine Foods Muhammara

Gourmet brand Ronda’s Fine Foods has launched Muhammara, a versatile dip/sauce/spread with roots in Aleppo, Syria. A silky blend of pomegranate, walnuts, roasted red peppers, Aleppo peppers, sumac and pure olive oil that was originally created for the city’s wealthiest citizens and royalty, the all-natural, low-carb, vegan and gluten-free product offers a balance of smoky sweetness and nutty undertones, connecting consumers with unique ancient flavors. According to Ronda’s co-founder, Steve Davis, “Sharing food strengthens familial connections and community, core values within our company.” A 9-ounce jar of Muhammara retails for a suggested price range of $9.99 to $11.99.