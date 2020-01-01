Rojo’s Mexican Style Street Corn Dip

A brand of Lakeview Farms LLC, Rojo's has added Mexican Style Street Corn Dip to its lineup of a small-batch, cold-processed restaurant-style and homestyle salsas and dips. Packed with a blend of yellow corn, roasted corn, green chilis, and cheddar and cotija cheeses, Rojo’s latest dip has no artificial flavors or preservatives. Available in the refrigerated dairy/deli case, Rojo’s Mexican Street Corn Dip comes in a convenient 12-ounce microwaveable container with a suggested retail price of $4.99.