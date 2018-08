The 3lb Rockit Shuttle pack is ready to hit stores this fall and land in the hands of consumers.

The shuttle pack holds 3lbs of miniature Rockit™ Apples that are naturally sweet, crisp and the

perfect snack size. It provides an option for Moms who are looking for healthy on-the-go

snacking for kids. The 3lb Rockit Shuttle pack is quickly becoming the favorite “Mom’s Millennial cookie jar”.