Roche Bros. Upgrades POS Systems to Increase Speed, Efficiency

Massachusetts grocer Roche Bros. is modernizing its stores by implementing point-of-sale (POS) systems that improve speed and efficiency at the front end.

The retailer has teamed with Durham, N.C.-based Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to adopt the latter's TCx 300 POS systems, which produce faster, seamless transactions. The technology offers intuitive, responsive touchscreens to enhance associates' ability to provide a more satisfying shopping experience.

Roche Bros. currently is installing the first 100 of the systems and their accompanying TCx displays in seven of its stores. It will deploy 200 additional lanes throughout Roche Bros.' other 13 stores by March.

"We are excited with the selection of Toshiba as our provider of retail technology," said Roche Bros. CIO John Lauderbach. "Our adoption of the company’s premium point-of-sale technology has already proven successful by enabling faster, more frictionless transactions for both our associates and customers."

Wellesley, Mass.-based Roche Bros. employs more than 4,800 associates in its 20 independent grocery stores, which operate under the Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms or Brothers Marketplace banners. The retailer is one of 15 independent grocers honored in Progressive Grocer's 2018 Outstanding Independents awards, recognized for its outstanding bakeries.