Robots in Grocery Retail: Assessing the Potential of Current Options for the Future

We see it almost daily on social media and other outlets; news from robotic companies with a promise to deploy or expand at a retailer. What is truth and what is fiction?

The truth is, several of these companies have been at it for over four years building their shelf insight solution. Then new ones joined the field solving a less complicated retail problem, but all are trying to build up to the holy grail solution of shelf insights.

So far from what I can see, only one company, perhaps two, have a path to success. No, it is not the obvious ones that will bring the solution to bare, and I will not be divulging any specific company progress in this article.

In the arena are Bossa Nova Robotics, Cosy, Fellow Robotics, Simbe Robotics, and newcomers to the U.S. market like Badger/Jabil, Brain Corp., Zippedi among others.

The essential functions

If you read my "Robots in Grocery Retail: The Questions You Need to Ask When Adopting" article, you know the questions that need to be answered.

Can it accurately, repeatedly, and autonomously, scale, function in retail stores processing collected data and solve real business problems? And at what cost? Those are the real issues to solve in a first deployment at scale. We are not there just yet.

Almost all continue to trim the cost of their robots, with a few of the newcomers being more successful and forcing others to jump into the trenches and engage in turf defending at any price.

Processing and product recognition continue to be an area of of opportunity for all to increase accuracy levels, expand and differentiate capabilities.

All are on the frontline engaging to win the business of the retail giants like Walmart, Kroger, etc., and rightfully so.

This decision can prove to be the path to dominance or entanglement into a never-ending list of requirements and trials. Some gained penetration focusing on the non-giants, which might be the winning strategy.