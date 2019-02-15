Robots in Grocery Retail: The Questions You Need to Ask When Adopting

Automating data collection in the brick-and-mortar space continues to be an elusive goal. Yet to achieve the highest level of efficiency across the supply chain, automation is the target everyone is chasing.

Understandably, this automation is a solution that will ultimately be hardware- and software-based, ranging from fixed cameras, smart shelves, push carts and drones to the most conceivable option now: robots.

Although form is an important factor, no matter how quickly the robot can traverse the aisles, questions remain:

What kind of problems can it accurately, repeatedly and autonomously solve at scale?

Can it identify out-of-stock products?

Can it recognize what products are on the shelf?

Can it validate pricing?

Are all data points localized on the store map?

Can it generate a realogram (actual product position and facings at store level) that can be compared to a planogram (planned product position and facings in a schematic) for compliance?

How will we best leverage this technology for improved shopper experiences, and make positive changes to our business overall?

Some startups decided to tackle the problem head-on; some chose a gradual approach by solving less complicated problems and building a sound platform as a base to launch incremental capabilities. Companies like RFspot, Bossa Nova Robotics, Simbe and Zippedi, to name a few, have built their solutions with the hope of quickly capturing majority market share and setting the standard for the industry. Some started with RFID – a few with toys. Others began with with fixed cameras, while some are still shifting and pivoting to identify their long-term strategy and focus.

One thing's for sure, though: The solution will have a technology component like a robot or fixed camera to collect the data, and an artificial intelligence (AI) element to process the data and provide real-time insights and analytics.

Observing the latest announcements about funding and partnerships, we can see how these players and major investors could be involved in various discussions for collaboration. Plus, consolidation will happen, and ultimately the market will settle on two or three top players that can deliver data accurately, repeatedly and autonomously at the needed scale and cost.

Who's Playing the Chasing Game?

RFspot was possibly the first to pilot in a live retail setting, having a robotic solution for RFID and optical data collection before running out of funding. Others followed, trying to fill the gap by chasing this solution: Bossa Nova Robotics, seemingly in the lead with a 50-store Walmart implementation; Simbe rolling its solution out to 15 Schnucks stores; and Zippedi, which started a rollout in Chile and is now introducing its solution in North America.