Rite Aid Revamps Loyalty Program

Rite Aid Corp. has launched a new customer loyalty program that allows shoppers to earn points through everyday purchases, prescription pickups, special members-only promotions and personalized challenges.

Replacing the wellness+ Rewards program, the new Rite Aid Rewards is a digital-first program that allows customers to earn points for eligible purchases of in-store and online products as well as prescription pickup. Members will be able to track and convert points into Rite Aid Rewards BonusCash through a member’s digital account on riteaid.com or the Rite Aid app. For every $1 spent, members earn 10 points, subject to certain limitations. With as few as 1,000 points, members can convert their points into $2 Rite Aid Rewards BonusCash for redemption at checkout. Members can also let their points accumulate and convert later for more BonusCash.

“The Rite Aid Rewards program reflects our customers’ desire for a simpler program with more ways to earn and save,” said Erik Keptner, Rite Aid’s chief marketing and merchandising officer. “We moved from a tiered program to a points-based program that allows more customers to earn rewards. And as a digital-first program, customer preferences will guide personalized offers and challenges, providing them with engaging experiences online or in the app.”

In addition to members-only pricing and promotions, customers have opportunities to earn more points through shopping challenges designed for each customer’s specific product preferences. Starting March 1, program members can earn up to 15,000 points in personalized challenges on products they already buy.

“What makes Rite Aid Rewards unique is the addition of personalized challenges that offer opportunities to earn even more points when they achieve purchase thresholds on products they love,” Keptner added.

Some features of the original wellness+ Rewards program will continue in Rite Aid Rewards. For instance, Rite Aid Rewards 65+ (formerly wellness65+) remains a perk for participating seniors. They now earn 5X points on the first Wednesday of every month.

Current wellness+ customers will be automatically enrolled in Rite Aid Rewards. Current points balances were zeroed out with the termination of the wellness+ program on Feb. 26. Any BonusCash in a customer’s account will remain in their Rite Aid Rewards account with the issued expiration intact.

The loyalty program revamp is the second time in a week that Rite Aid has rebranded. The Rite Aid Foundation was recently rebranded as Rite Aid Healthy Futures with the rollout of a $10 million Strengthening Cities initiative supporting healthier and more equitable neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, for its third fiscal quarter ended Nov. 27, 2021, the company reported that revenues from continuing operations increased 1.8% to $6.23 billion, compared with prior-year third-quarter revenues of $6.12 billion. Net loss from continuing operations was $36.1 million, or a 67-cent loss per share, compared with the prior year's $4.3 million, or 8 cents per share. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $8.2 million, or 15-cent income per share, compared to last year's $21.6 million, or 40 cents per share. Also, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 12.7% to $154.8 million, compared with the prior year 's $137.4 million

With more than 2,000 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.