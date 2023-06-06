Rite Aid Launches RYSHI Beauty and Personal Care Brand

Rite Aid's new beauty and personal care collection features clean ingredients all under $20.
Rite Aid has launched a new and exclusive collection of beauty and personal care products, featuring cleaner ingredients and a price point of under $20.
The RYSHI collection offers dozens of products for beauty care, personal and grooming needs like sunscreen body wash, razors, face and eye masks, shower accessories and more. The pharmacy retailer said it will continue to add products to the RYSHI brand in 2023, totaling more than 300 products.
The launch follows a recent report from Acosta Group that found that at brick-and-mortar drug stores, 70% of consumers shop the pharmacy area for non-prescription needs, and 69% shop for groceries, personal care and household items.
To help customers embrace their true self and feel confident, radiant and clean, the RYSHI brand features a wide selection of products.
“For years, customers have turned to our Rite Aid brands for trusted, affordable items and we’re excited to introduce them to RYSHI, a brand that reflects our ongoing commitment to make cleaner ingredients and offerings widely available for everyone,” said Pamela Kohn, SVP, chief merchandising officer at Rite Aid. “Created to ‘let the real you shine through’ we hope that RYSHI users feel empowered with confidence to be the best version of themselves with a little help from our products.”
Rite Aid says the collection is free from ingredients of concern such as parabens, perfluorinated substances (PFAS), triclosan, formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers. In addition, all RYSHI products are independently lab tested to ensure product performance and safety and are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.