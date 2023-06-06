Rite Aid Launches RYSHI Beauty and Personal Care Brand

Rite Aid has launched a new and exclusive collection of beauty and personal care products, featuring cleaner ingredients and a price point of under $20.

The RYSHI collection offers dozens of products for beauty care, personal and grooming needs like sunscreen body wash, razors, face and eye masks, shower accessories and more. The pharmacy retailer said it will continue to add products to the RYSHI brand in 2023, totaling more than 300 products.

The launch follows a recent report from Acosta Group that found that at brick-and-mortar drug stores, 70% of consumers shop the pharmacy area for non-prescription needs, and 69% shop for groceries, personal care and household items.