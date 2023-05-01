Rite Aid Opens 4th Small-Format Store in Rural Virginia

Last week, Rite Aid Corp. opened a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Grottoes, Va., the fourth store in rural Virginia as part of a pilot program to improve access for pharmacy services in “pharmacy deserts” and underserved communities.

In the past few months, Rite Aid has opened Rite Aid Pharmacy stores in Craigsville, Greenville and Scottsville, Va. These smaller format stores feature a full-service pharmacy and a retail assortment of health and wellness products. The Grottoes location at 200 Augusta Avenue occupies close to 1,800 square feet, which is smaller than the average 11,000- to 15,000-square-foot standard Rite Aid locations.

“We are excited to introduce Rite Aid to the Grottoes community and provide vital pharmacy services and health care much closer to home,” said Rite Aid Chief Pharmacy Officer Karen Staniforth. “Pharmacists play an important role in the health of a community and can help customers understand their health conditions, stay adherent on their medications and vaccinations, and provide over-the-counter product recommendations. Our local pharmacy team in Grottoes looks forward to becoming trusted care advisors and helping customers improve their health.”

Grottoes is an incorporated town in Virginia’s Augusta and Rockingham counties. The Rockingham County portion of Grottoes is part of the Harrisonburg Metropolitan Statistical Area, while the small portion that extends into Augusta County is part of the Staunton–Waynesboro Micropolitan Statistical Area.

The Rite Aid Pharmacy in Grottoes will serve a critical need for the town of nearly 3,000 people. Currently, the closest pharmacy for Grottoes residents exists more than 10 miles and approximately 20 minutes away from the new Rite Aid Pharmacy location.