NIQ Launches Connected Collaboration With Rite Aid

Consumer intelligence company NIQ has launched the Connected Collaboration platform, powered by Rite Aid data assets and NIQ’s data science and software. This will empower suppliers and retailers to quickly diagnose what drives business performance at Rite Aid through an intuitive user interface that allows nontechnical users to leverage built-in analytics, AI and data science. According to NIQ, the comprehensive platform provides retailers and manufacturers with one version of the truth across use cases, from market insights to supply chains to customer/loyalty insights, all in one place at Rite Aid.

Integrating the capability for retail and supplier users will create, manage and measure personalized offers, digital coupons and retail media directly in the platform while being powered by the same insights to ensure customer relevancy to these marketing levers.

With the launch, Rite Aid expands its exclusive supplier collaboration partnership with NielsenIQ to ensure that Rite Aid customers are at the center of key decisions and joint-business plans with Rite Aid supplier partners. The drug store chain signed an exclusive provider agreement with the company in May 2022.

“We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Rite Aid and are delighted they are the next U.S. retailer to adopt the connected collaboration platform,” said Jamie Clarke, head of North America retail at Chicago-based NIQ, which “completed exhaustive research and development with retailers and suppliers to ensure we had an offering in the market that meets the real needs of our clients. I am confident connected collaboration will allow Rite Aid to continue prioritizing customers while working collaboratively with their suppliers to achieve optimal business growth.”

“NIQ’s platform and the support of their team are helping us keep the customer at the center of all business decisions,” said Graciela Ponce, senior director of merchandise strategy at Rite Aid. “The integrated and streamlined solutions NIQ brings to the table, including their advanced technology and comprehensive analytics across supply chains, merchandising analytics and customer insights, help us advance our business in the competitive U.S. drug channel.”

Employing more than 6,300 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.