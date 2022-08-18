Rising Prices Have 3/4ths of Americans Changing Grocery Buying Habits

Nearly half of Americans (45%) believe that they can’t afford their previous lifestyle and 76% said that they’ve changed how they buy food in response to rising prices. Further, two-thirds (66%) are more mindful of how they’re spending their money. These findings are part of a recent consumer sentiment survey on inflation commissioned by NCSolutions (NCS), a company that aims to improve advertising effectiveness.

Eighty-five percent of Americans are very or extremely concerned about inflation, with almost unanimously (93%) saying that this is an inflationary time. In the same vein, more than half (57%) are worried about the country's financial situation, while 47% said they’re preoccupied by their family’s financial situation. Eight out of 10 (83%) of Americans anticipate that the cost of living will grow somewhat more or much more expensive in the coming year, while 65% agreed with the statement “My income has not increased as fast at the cost of food, beverage and personal care products.”

“For the second time in a little over two years, consumers are pivoting to new purchasing behaviors at the grocery store,” observed Alan Miles, CEO of New York-based NCSolutions. “Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been swapping their favorite brands for what’s available. Today, though, value is the centerpiece more often than availability, [and] consumers are selecting brands and products to stretch their budgets as far as possible. CPG brands that meet customers where they are both in this inflationary moment and as prices ease have the best shot at keeping them for the long term.”

NCSolutions’ proprietary purchase data, which reflects the buying trends of consumers regarding CPG products, revealed a nearly 13% price increase on average. In a six-year price trend analysis, the company found that price increases in 2022 are pacing at an accelerated rate compared with other years. The survey findings affirmed this, with 58% of consumers believing that the cost of living will be much higher in the coming year and 71% feeling that the U.S. economy is in decline.