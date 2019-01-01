Ripple Foods has introduced a line of Superfoods Milk that combines the clean plant protein of the brand’s nondairy milk with the added functional benefit of superfood ingredients. Each serving contains 8 grams of high-quality plant-based protein, as well as 6-7 grams of sugar and 40% of the daily recommended amount of calcium, and offers a lightly sweetened, balanced taste that can be enjoyed on its own or used in recipes. The line’s three flavors were thoughtfully crafted with distinct, vibrant ingredients: earthy, subtly sweet Matcha for clean, calm energy; golden Turmeric blended with warming chai spices; and berry-forward Acai packed with antioxidants. A 32-ounce bottle of the 100% vegan, lactose-, soy-, nut- and gluten-free beverage retails for a suggested $4.99. Ripple Superfoods Milk will be available exclusively in Target stores through 2019, with additional retail expansion on tap for 2020.