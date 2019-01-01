Rigoni di Asiago Nocciolata Bianca Hazelnut Spread

Family-owned Italian food brand Rigoni di Asiago has introduced the latest entry in the 96-year-old company’s Nocciolata line of organic sweet hazelnut and cocoa spreads, which includes classic and dairy free offerings:all-hazelnut Nocciolata Bianca. Made from quality ingredients for a better-for-you alternative without palm oil, Nocciolata Bianca is the only product in the line not to contain cocoa, giving it a unique and intense hazelnut flavor. The gluten-free spread is additionally high in protein and has 45% less sugar than the average hazelnut spread on the market. The suggested retail price is $6.49 for a 9.52-ounce jar.