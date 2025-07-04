Created for kids and kids at heart, Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars turn up the indulgence by featuring various toppings – including a salty snack – for a multi-textural experience culminating in a satisfying crunch. The two crave-worthy flavors — Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel and Caramel Sea Salt Pretzel — deliver crispy rice and chewy marshmallow topped with semi-sweet chocolate chunks or caramel-flavored chips, along with candied sea salt pretzels, all in one bite. Inspired by consumers’ homemade variations on the beloved snack, the product hits snack aisles nationwide starting this month, at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 6-count box. According to the Kellanova brand, the two sweet-and-salty flavors are the first of many offerings still to come.