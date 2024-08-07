Rians Patisseries Desserts

Family-owned French company Rians Patisseries is launching six of its signature desserts for the first time in the United States. Sampled at the recent 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, the indulgent products are made from fresh, all-natural cow’s milk and quality ingredients from exclusive dairy farm partners. The products, crafted in France, are Vanille Bourbon de Madagascar Crème Brûlée, featuring just five ingredients; French Cinnamon Crème Brûlée, delivering the spice’s sweet and woody notes; French Orange Blossom Crème Brûlée, offering floral notes; French Chocolate Mousse, containing decadent chocolate chips; Chocolate Cream Orange, combining the tangy notes of an orange coulis with an intense chocolate cream; and Chocolate Cream Raspberry, consisting of a smooth chocolate cream resting atop a layer of raspberry coulis. Rian’s flagship Crème Brûlée product is the top-selling dessert in supermarkets in France. Shipped in elegant glass jars, the products are sold in the refrigerated section of retailers in 3.5-ounce (Crème Brûlée), 3.2-ounce (Mousse) and 4.4-ounce (Crème) containers, each retailing for a suggested $4.29.