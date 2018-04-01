Revolutionize Product Pricing with Digital Price Tags

Remove the labor and frustration involved with pricing merchandise. Retailers do thousands of price changes every week and, while the cost of the actual label can be low, the labor and inaccuracy is quite costly. Digital Price Tags remove this issue by providing a way to tie a tag to a product and have the pricing and information update automatically from a centralized location, such as corporate headquarters.

Digital Price Tags offer incredible clarity and functionality to make store pricing effective and simple.

These tags are available in a variety of sizes with various accessories to use anywhere in the retail environment. Some of the many benefits include:

Shopweb - pricing and store management control from centralized headquarters

E-Ink technology for clear price presentation

Monitor System to find and avoid issues

Two-way communication

Heartbeat - keeps contact with system every 3 minutes

Secure, tamper proof 2.4GH wireless protocol

Access points for reliable communication

Real time battery status

5 year battery life with 4 changes per day

Thousands of successful installations worldwide

No monthly fees!

For more information, visit www.southernimperial.com or call 800.747.4665