Revol Greens Chopped Romaine Line

Expanding its already diverse greenhouse baby leaf and head lettuce portfolios, Revol Greens has introduced a large-scale chopped romaine program with three varieties available at select retailers throughout the Midwest: Premium Romaine Salad (chopped romaine and green leaf with carrots and radicchio), Leafy Romaine Chop (chopped romaine with green leaf lettuce), and Vibrant Romaine Blend (chopped romaine with red and green leaf and butter lettuce). The company is also offering channel-specific packaging for foodservice, serviced out of its Minnesota greenhouse. Revol Greens’ non-GMO crunchy romaine features an abundance of nutrient-rich leaves that are free of the yellow-white core commonly found in field-grown environments and that can be susceptible to an appearance of “rusting.” Further, the company’s indoor farms are protected from outside contaminants, all water used is UV sterilized, its nutrient source is free of any animal byproducts, and no pesticides or fungicides are used in its Grown Clean and Green process. A 7.5-ounce package of any of the Chopped Romaine products retails for a suggested retail price range of $2.99-$3.99. The product addition comes in the wake of Revol’s $68 million funding round led by Equilibrium Capital.