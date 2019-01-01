Introduced in time for I Love Reese’s Day on May 18, the premium Reese’s Ice Cream Cake, from Rich Products, the nation’s leading maker of ice cream cakes sold in grocery stores, features creamy chocolate ice cream, chunks of real Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, a layer of Reese’s peanut butter, and whipped icing, with a Hershey’s chocolate drizzle on top. Further, in celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 21, visitors to Hershey Park’s Chocolate World can get a free sample the cake in the place where Reese’s got its start: Hershey, Pa. Retailing for around $15.99, each cake serves about nine.