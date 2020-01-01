:ratio Dairy Snacks and Crunchy Bars

CPG giant General Mills has introduced its first-ever keto-focused product line, consisting of yogurt cultured dairy snacks and crunchy bars. Made with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, :ratio snacks contain just 2 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving. The creamy dairy snacks come in five fruit-forward flavors -- Strawberry, Coconut, Vanilla, Mango and Black Cherry -- while the crunchy bars are available in Lemon Almond and Toasted Almond varieties featuring real almonds and pumpkin seeds. :ratio retails for a suggested $1.49 per dairy snack cup and a suggested $7.99 for a 4-count box of 1.45-ounce crunchy bars.