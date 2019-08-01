Raley's Promotes Laura Croff to Head HR

Western grocer Raley's has upped its senior director of human resources (HR), Laura Croff, to VP of people, in which role she will lead the HR strategy company-wide.

In her expanded role, Croff will oversee labor relations, team member relations, compensation, benefits and talent acquisition. She brings more than 20 years of HR experience to the role.

Prior to rejoining Raley's in 2016, she worked for Farmers' Rice Cooperative as director of HR and labor relations. She came into that role after serving Raley's from 2005 to 2011.

"We are fortunate to have Laura, a proven leader in building high-performing teams and helping people achieve their potential," said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. "I am confident Laura will continue to advance Raley’s as a purpose-driven organization."

West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley's operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley's, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-One-5. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.