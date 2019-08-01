Press enter to search
Close search

Raley's Promotes Laura Croff to Head HR

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Raley's Promotes Laura Croff to Head HR

01/08/2019
Laura Croff

Western grocer Raley's has upped its senior director of human resources (HR), Laura Croff, to VP of people, in which role she will lead the HR strategy company-wide.

In her expanded role, Croff will oversee labor relations, team member relations, compensation, benefits and talent acquisition. She brings more than 20 years of HR experience to the role.

Prior to rejoining Raley's in 2016, she worked for Farmers' Rice Cooperative as director of HR and labor relations. She came into that role after serving Raley's from 2005 to 2011.

"We are fortunate to have Laura, a proven leader in building high-performing teams and helping people achieve their potential," said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. "I am confident Laura will continue to advance Raley’s as a purpose-driven organization."

West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley's operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley's, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-One-5. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Raley's Promotes Deirdre Zimmerman to Chief Customer Experience Officer

She was previously SVP of marketing and ecommerce

Raley's Owner Empowers Shoppers to Eat Healthier in New YouTube Series

Series' 1st video focuses on overabundance of added sugar in foods

Raley's Sells Aisle 1 Fuel Centers to Anabi Oil

13 locations in CA, NV will continue under same banner name

Raley's Enhances Shopper Experience With New Website

Launch follows ramped-up promotion of grocery ecommerce service

RELATED TOPICS