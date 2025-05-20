Raley’s to Open 2nd Supermarket in Madera County

Raley’s Supermarkets, a division of The Raley’s Companies, has revealed it will open a new store in Madera, Calif., in 2027. Located in Riverstone, a master-planned community in California’s Central Valley, the new supermarket marks Raley’s second store in Madera County.

The upcoming 40,000-square-foot store will be located in the Riverwalk development at Riverstone and feature a contemporary grocery layout enriched with modern amenities. Designed to serve the growing needs of the community, the store will open as a Raley’s ONE Market and include an extensive selection of fresh prepared foods, natural and organic products, locally sourced produce, and a café.

Raley’s is partnering with Tim Jones of Riverstone Development on its new, state-of-the-art store format. It will prioritize sustainable building practices, reflecting Raley’s commitment to environmental stewardship and future-forward retail development.

“We are deeply grateful to Raley’s Board Member, Jerry Cook, whose introduction to Riverstone Development was instrumental in forging this exciting collaboration,” said Tiffanie Burkhalter, The Raley’s Companies CFO and head of real estate. “Consistent with our owner and chairman, Mike Teel’s vision, this store embodies our mission of promoting health and wellness through fresh, responsibly sourced food and thoughtful design. We look forward to becoming a trusted neighbor and grocery destination for the Riverstone community.”