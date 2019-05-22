Raley's Makes Changes to Its Private Label Chicken

Raley's relaunched private label chicken brand now consists of cage-free chickens that are antibiotic-free and packaged in 100 percent recyclable trays.

The improvements impact both the Raley's Private Label Chicken and Raley's Purely Made Organic Chicken labels. The organic chickens are also raised on USDA organic farms, free range and vegetarian fed.

According to the grocer, these sustainable and health-oriented changes were made in consideration of customers' health and happiness.

“Raley’s is proud to launch our antibiotic-free chicken program and 100 percent recyclable packaging, bringing a higher-quality product to customers at the same low price,” said Todd Allen, Raley’s director of meat and seafood. “These changes are a critical step in our journey and show our commitment to improving our food offerings and being sustainable in our packaging practices.”

With 129 stores, West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.