Raley's Expands Ecommerce to Reno

Raley’s is launching the third phase of its eCart ecommerce platform, now servicing the Reno, Nev., metropolitan area.

The expanded area is the next step in the West Sacramento, Calif.-based grocer’s investment in ecommerce, created with the purpose of making grocery shopping more convenient. Raley’s expanded to the greater Sacramento area last month, and to the Bay Area in March.

Currently, Raley’s offers eCart curbside pickup in 100 of its namesake, Bel Air Market and Nob Hill Foods stores. New ZIP codes included in the latest expansion include 89503, 89512, 89431, 89523, 89509, 89502, 89519, 89511 and 89521, with all customers in those areas able to receive free delivery on their first order.

“We know and understand our customers are seeking convenience,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, head of ecommerce and marketing. “Customers can expect the same great service of a Raley’s personal shopper, who hand-selects orders, while enjoying the convenience of having groceries delivered.”

Raley’s introduced its improved version of eCart in April 2016, working with Toronto-based ecommerce platform provider Unata to replace its previous click-and-collect platform across all ecommerce-enabled stores. With an updated website and enhanced mobile app, the service features a user interface that permits customers to move seamlessly between a mobile device and desktop computer.