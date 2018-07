Made with wholesome ingredients,100-percent olive oil and no added sugar, Ragù Simply Pasta Sauces add an easy-prep option for families that enjoy Italian food. The brand now offers up four new flavors that include Traditional, Chunky Marinara, Chunky Garden Vegetable and Flavored with Meat. Ragù Simply Pasta Sauces contain no artificial flavors, are Non GMO Project Verified and retail for a suggested retail price of $2.19 per 24-ounce jar.