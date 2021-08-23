Advertisement
Quick ‘N Eat Patties

After more than 15 years dominating sales in club warehouses, Quick ‘N Eat has now rolled out its authentic, fully cooked, flame-grilled frozen meat patties at Walmart. The rapidly growing producer of affordable, high-quality savory beef products has also recently introduced a turkey burger. Quick ‘N Eat’s premium Angus beef patties come in 3-ounce and 4-ounce sizes, available in a 6-pack and a 4-pack, respectively, while the turkey burgers are 3 ounces each and come in a 6-pack. The items contain only five simple pantry-friendly ingredients, and are ready after two minutes in the microwave or less than 10 minutes in the oven, on the grill or on the stovetop. Each variety has a recommended retail price of $7.99 per 16- to 18-ounce package. Bacon and cheese beef patties are expected on shelves next spring. Quick ‘N Eat is owned and operated by George’s Inc.

 

