Quest Proganics Comes to Retail

Dillons Food Stores, a division of The Kroger Co., has rolled out Quest Proganics, a newly developed process designed to deliver significant diversion levels of organic waste away from landfills, at its stores, with the solution set to expand to other Kroger banners. Quest Resource Holding Corp. aims to bring Quest Proganics to grocery stores across the country.

According to the company, by using Quest Proganics, companies could achieve as much as 100% diversion of organic waste away from landfills, which, for many, could equate to a reduction in their total landfill content of 70% or more.

Quest Proganics provides a single process that handles all organic material, including packaged food, nonpackaged food, floral, cardboard, all types of paper products, plastics and waxed cardboard used in food packaging. All of the materials are handled through a single collection process, making for a cost-efficient, comprehensive solution. The organic materials are 100% diverted, recycled and repurposed to create compost, biofuel or animal feed, while the packaging materials are used for waste-to-energy.

“As a recycling innovator, we seek to progress and develop the standard for organics recycling,” noted S. Ray Hatch, president and CEO of The Colony, Texas-based Quest. “The introduction of Quest Proganics is the next step forward, which supports the zero-waste goal that many companies are pursuing and the compliance with increasing waste regulations, Quantified, sustainable results separate Quest Proganics from all other services on the market and proves it is transformative in organics recycling. It delivers direct economic benefits as well as a number of other operational advantages.”

The success and learnings from the company’s client-tailored organic waste solutions, combined with its passion for innovation, led to the formulation of Quest Proganics. For companies with specialized needs, Quest also builds custom organic recycling programs to meet their individual business and sustainability goals.

In other Kroger recycling news, the company recently expanded its Simple Truth Recycling Program to include all of the grocer's private label brands, including Private Selection, Kroger Brand, Comforts, Luvsome and Abound.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.