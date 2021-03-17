Recycling, Reuse Strategies for Today's Retail Climate

With a new administration in the White House making environmental issues a big priority, food retail should expect growing pressure to follow suit from regulators (and consumers). One of the areas where the industry can make a big contribution is helping to eliminate waste through recycling and reusable systems.

Regulatory Action

This year, the Washington D.C.-based Consumer Brands Association is focusing its efforts on advancing recycling solutions that will work within the United States. One big challenge it faces, however, is dealing with what the trade group describes as a “patchwork” system.

“Every single city has its own recycling system,” explains Meghan Stasz, VP, packaging and sustainability at Consumer Brands Association, “so what would be recyclable for one grocery store would be totally different for the same store just across the city lines. That’s confusing to consumers and to businesses. Our big priority for recycling this year is offering solutions that address that underlying patchwork of systems to find ways to improve our infrastructure for recycling.”

Consumer Brands Association has already gotten the ball rolling with its Recycling Leadership Council (RLC). The RLC, a broad coalition of stakeholders, was created last year to determine how the federal government can help play a coordinating role in fixing the nation’s recycling efforts and building a circular economy.

This past February, the RLC unveiled its “Blueprint for America’s Recycling System” to bipartisan members of Congress. The report lays out policy action on how the federal government can be a positive force in modernizing and standardizing the recycling system across the country.

“Having actionable ideas that would make an impact and that would also have broad, wide-ranging industry support is a great place to be so early in the year,” notes Stasz.

She also points out that the federal government’s role is only one piece of a big holistic puzzle when it comes to recycling.

The Washington, D.C.-based Retail Industry Leaders Association agrees. Its Retail Compliance Center emphasizes that retailers have a role to play in supporting the health of the recycling system by creating demand for recycled materials through commitments and procurement strategies.

According to the association’s recent “Retail Trends: The Waste Landscape and Solutions for the Retail Industry” report, customers want to know where material is going and what it’s made into. Retailers can build trust and commitment with consumers through transparent reporting requirements for their waste and recycling programs.

“I think 2021 presents a very real opportunity for massive improvements to recycling,” says Stasz. “Over the past two years, we’ve seen unprecedented stakeholder interest in fixing this problem. This is a bipartisan issue that consumers want, industry wants, and there is political will for, so there’s great opportunity for very real and lasting progress.”

CPG Innovation

Demand for recycled content is growing rapidly, with more than 250 brands and retailers in the United States committing to increase their use of recycled content in products and packaging.

In February, General Mills’ Nature Valley became one of those brands. It launched the first plastic film wrapper designated as Store Drop-Off recyclable by How2Recycle with the brand’s Crunchy granola bar.

According to the “Sustainability 2019” report, from The Hartman Group, based in Bellevue, Wash., 70% of the U.S. population want to decrease plastic waste but don’t know how, yet more than 90% of Americans are within 10 miles of a store drop-off recycling location. That means a potential 295 million people could participate in store drop-off recycling.

“Over the last three years, Nature Valley’s R&D scientists worked in collaboration with packaging partners to develop this wrapper technology, because there was not an existing solution that protected the product and was recyclable,” says Brian Higgins, grain snacks business unit director at Minneapolis-based General Mills. “Now there is, and the goal is to implement the wrapper technology across the brand’s entire portfolio of snacks by 2025 and extend to other General Mills brands and products.”

The wrapper uses new-to-the-category advanced film processing with unique polyethylene polymers. Once recycled, the materials can be used to create new products like synthetic lumber and decking equipment. This new packaging also offers the barrier needed to preserve the product’s freshness and doesn’t compromise the item’s shelf life.