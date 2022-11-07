Quaker Instant Oatmeal Indulgent Flavors

For those craving a more decadent bowl of oatmeal for breakfast (or any meal occasion), Quaker Instant Oatmeal now offers Chocolate and Cookies & Cream flavors of the staple hot cereal. Although they might taste like indulgent desserts, the flavors contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and just 7 grams of sugar per serving. Also, like all of Quaker’s convenient instant oatmeal offerings, they’re ready in minutes. Including real chocolate chips or cookie crumbles, the 100% whole grain oatmeal varieties retail for a suggested $4.99 per 7.4-ounce box of 6 1.23-ounce packets.