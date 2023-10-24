Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal

Bringing kid-friendly fun to the breakfast table, light and crispy Quaker Chewy Granola is made with 100% whole grains – 34 grams per serving – including crispy granola clusters and puffed rice crisps. The cereal comes in two flavors: chocolate (12.6 ounces) and strawberry (13.6 ounces). Both have 5 grams of protein per serving, no color from artificial sources, no artificial preservatives and no artificial flavors. To launch the cereal, Quaker Chewy teamed up with sports and comedy group Dude Perfect on a YouTube video and is taking the product to select Northeast and Southern California cities in the interactive Chewy Family Play Wagon. Quaker Chewy Granola retails for a suggested $5.49 per box of either flavor, although prices may vary by location. The Quaker Oats Co. is a unit of PepsiCo Inc.​​​​​​​