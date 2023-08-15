QR Codes at Family Dollar Help Shoppers Make Better Self-Care Decisions

Dollar Tree's Family Dollar banner has partnered with the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation to launch a program that helps Family Dollar shoppers make informed, educated choices about choosing and using over-the-counter (OTC) products and dietary supplements.

The CHPA Educational Foundation is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make safe, informed decisions about choosing and using self-care products. Family Dollar will be the first retailer to participate in CHPA's Health In Hand program to build confidence and understanding during shoppers' self-selection process, especially for those living in underserved or rural communities, and for community members who may have low health literacy.

Through educational QR codes placed on Family Dollar's in-store OTC category wayfinding strips in all 8,000 of the retailer's stores, shoppers will be directed to custom landing pages on HealthInHand.org, the CHPA Educational Foundation's official online destination and go-to resource for consumers to learn more about self-care categories, active ingredients and specific products. The information on Health In Hand is ingredient-based to help customers better understand what self-care products may be right for them.

By scanning the QR code with their mobile phones, shoppers can access information and feel empowered to make safe, informed decisions about choosing and using self-care products. The first two Family Dollar categories to showcase the educational QR codes are digestive health and pain management, which were placed in stores the first week of August. Additional categories launching later in the year will include cough/cold/flu and allergy.

"No decisions are more personal than those we make about our health," said Mary Leonard, executive director of CHPA's Educational Foundation. "The foundation has a unique opportunity to serve as an educational resource for Family Dollar's customers to promote the safe use of self-care products and support better health outcomes. Knowing that QR Code technology is a preferred way for consumers to access information, we are solving a need to provide access to Health In Hand's expert advice and dynamic content directly from Family Dollar's OTC aisles. We are excited about this first execution and building future self-care educational initiatives."

"We are pleased to be the first retailer to participate in the CHPA's Health in Hand initiative," said Kyle Price, VP of merchandising for Family Dollar. "This program enables us to deepen our connection with our shoppers as they make important and informed purchase decisions to take care of themselves and their loved ones. These new resources, combined with our refreshed product assortment and our everyday low prices, create an absolute win-win for our customers."

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,419 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of April 29. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.