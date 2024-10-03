Q&A: Closing the Retail Reality Gap with Inventory Scanning Robots & AI

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024 11:00 AM EDT

Retailers for years have faced a critical challenge: bridging the "reality gap" between what’s happening on the retail floor and what inventory systems report. Traditional methods of inventory management often fall short, leading to stock inaccuracies, inefficiencies, and missed sales opportunities.

In this interactive Q&A session, we’ll explore the key inefficiencies and gaps in current retail inventory management practices, along with the solutions retailers are adopting to address these challenges. We will also discuss why it’s finally the right time for robots to shine, particularly inventory scanning robots, in providing real-time visibility and accuracy, and driving efficiency, reducing costs, and boosting profitability for retailers.