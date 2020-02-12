Purple Carrot Teams With Franklin Farms

Purple Carrot, a 100% plant-based meal-kit company, has formed a new partnership with Franklin Farms, a supplier of plant-based protein foods that will now be used in Purple Carrot’s offerings.

"The Purple Carrot culinary team is so excited to be partnering with Franklin Farms to create delicious plant-based meals we know our customers will love!" said Andrea Norby, head of culinary at Boston-based Purple Carrot. "Every Purple Carrot meal kit includes the freshest plant-based ingredients, along with a variety of recipes and cooking ideas to inspire consumers."

“We are thrilled to partner with Purple Carrot and excited our customers will have a new and very convenient way to enjoy great-tasting meatless meals in the comfort of their own home,” noted Cindy Wong, VP of sales at Parsippany, New Jersey-based Franklin Farms, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings. “Purple Carrot offerings are a fresh and super-convenient way for consumers to create and enjoy flavorful plant-based foods. Our extra-firm tofu is a very popular item with consumers and is now a key ingredient in these popular home-delivery meal kits.”

According to two recent surveys from the Washington, D.C.-based International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation, more people are gravitating to plant-based sources of protein during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meat shortages in some areas, environmental concerns and a desire to eat healthier diets are among the top reasons given by consumers for their increased interest in plant-based foods.

Franklin Farms’ product offerings include organic and conventional tofu and seasoned tofu bites, veggie patties, meatless meatballs, seitan, tempeh, edamame and vegan jerky.