Purely Elizabeth 5 Grain + Seed Oatmeal Single Serve Packets

Ancient-grains pioneer Purely Elizabeth has now launched 5 Grain + Seed Oatmeal Single Serve Packets. According to the company, the pre-portioned oatmeal line is the first on the market to be made with plant-based protein. Featuring a pea and chickpea protein blend, oats, quinoa, amaranth, chia, and flax to provide optimal taste, texture and nutrition, the Certified Gluten-Free, non-GMO product comes in single-serve pouches for convenience at home or on the go. Purely Elizabeth’s oatmeal packets come in Classic Cinnamon and Banana Nut varieties, neither with any artificial flavors or sweeteners. A 9.12-ounce box of six 1.52-ounce packets of either flavor retails for a suggested $5.99.