Purely Balanced Garden Ranch

Litehouse Foods has developed a new line of refrigerated salad dressings to deliver on the product attributes today’s consumers are looking for, including fewer calories, less sugar, fewer ingredients, more flavor and a thicker formulation. Litehouse developed Purely Balanced as an everyday dressing to help consumers meet some of their dietary preferences and restrictions without sacrificing a delicious eating experience. The dressings are gluten free, have 0g added sugar and do not contain high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Purely Balanced is available in five thick and creamy, Greek yogurt-based flavors: Garden Ranch, Tzatziki Ranch, Garlic Caesar, Cilantro Lime and Basil Lemon. Find in the Produce section!

Learn more at www.litehousefoods.com/newpurelybalanced