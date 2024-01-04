Sweet tea without the sugar? PepsiCo’s Pure Leaf brand has made the seemingly unbelievable real with its latest beverage, Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, which has zero sugar and zero calories. As with every bottle of Pure Leaf Iced Tea, Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea is made from freshly picked, high-quality black tea leaves brewed fresh for each batch, resulting in a smooth, woody aroma. Additionally, the beverage is sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame potassium, a combination carefully selected for its ability to deliver sweetness without the added sugars, artificial colors and additional calories often found in sweet teas. To publicize the launch, Pure Leaf has recruited up-and-coming actors Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O’Connor for its nationwide Unbelievably Sweet Files campaign, which asks consumers to submit their most incredible stories for publication. Additional campaign features include a multi-city tour to New Orleans, Boston and Chicago, with tastings at each stop. Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea is available for purchase in major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per 18.5-fluid-ounce bottle.