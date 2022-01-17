PuraVida Foods Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura

PuraVida Foods is revolutionizing the freezer aisle, by bringing consumers six nutritionally superior, great tasting fire roasted vegetable products. PuraVida Foods utilizes a proprietary cyrogenic freezing process that preserves the colors, textures, nutrients, and flavors you expect from farm fresh ingredients into convenient ready-to-use frozen vegetable blends.

The fire roasted vegetable line is formulated with minimally processed farm fresh ingredients and clean label seasonings that come together to provide a nutritionally delicious blend that is perfect on its own or incorporated into a personalized dish.

Our Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura featured in this month’s Editor’s Picks is comprised of broccoli, yellow and green Italian squash, red bell pepper and red onion tossed in heart healthy avocado oil, Himalayan pink salt, cracked black peppercorns and aromatic spices, fire roasted to perfection.

PuraVida Foods is a brand focused on bringing consumers health-conscious products inspired by diverse culinary flavors from around the world. Many of the products are Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, Organic, and/or Vegan. We invite you to try the PuraVida difference!

For more information, please contact: [email protected]