PuraVida Foods Ancient Grains & Rices

Introducing PuraVida Foods new product line: Ancient Grains and Rices! These products feature a modern twist on classic rice and grain blends from around the world. Inspired by cultural favorites, like the widely recognized Spanish Paella, these dishes focus on delivering unique flavors to the freezer aisle. This line includes four offerings: Saffron Brown Rice Paella, Mediterranean Couscous, Citrus Herb Organic Grains and Basmati Orzo Mushroom Pilaf.

These items are individually packaged in 10oz microwaveable steam pouches and ready to eat in just four minutes. As with all PuraVida products, the Ancient Grains and Rices are formulated with minimally processed, non-bioengineered, farm fresh ingredients and clean label seasonings free from preservatives, artificial colors and flavors. Due to our proprietary cyrogenic freezing process, these frozen grains and vegetables maintain the perfect al dente texture, while still retaining their bright colors and nutrients expected from farm fresh ingredients.

PuraVida Foods is focused on bringing consumers flexitarian menu options that are both nutritious and delicious, inspired by diverse culinary flavors from around the world. Many of the products are Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, Organic, and/or Vegan. We invite you to try the PuraVida difference!

For more information, please contact: [email protected]