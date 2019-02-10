Publix's GreenWise Market to Open Next in St. Augustine, Fla.

Publix Super Markets has unveiled the next location for its rebooted GreenWise Market concept: St. Augustine, Fla. Set to open in 2021, the store will be located near the intersection of State Road 16 and International Golf Parkway at World Commerce Center.

According to Publix, this is the second GreenWise Market slated for Florida’s St. Johns County. The first was the GreenWise Market at Nocatee Town Center in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., which is scheduled to open in 2020.

“GreenWise Market is a place for customers to find products to support their evolving lifestyles,” said Kevin Murphy, president of Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix, which revealed in 2017 its intention to “reignite” the banner that originally rolled out in 2007. “It’s an easy gathering place for a meal with friends or to explore unique and local finds. We look forward to sharing this experience with the St. Augustine community.”

The GreenWise concept offers specialty, natural and organic items for health-conscious shoppers and foodies. Each store is divided into experience zones: EATS is a large prepared foods area featuring gourmet pizzas, burrito bowls, chef-created sandwiches, and heat-and-eat main courses and sides, all created using organic meats and cheeses, with vegan options also available; POURS enables customers to buy beer, wine, coffee or other beverages to sip while they shop; CUTS offers organic and sustainably sourced meats, among them in-house smoked meats and sausages; and FINDS allows customers to discover new items, beer and wine, and gourmet options for a charcuterie platter.

St. Augustine is the 12th scheduled GreenWise Market store. Three locations are currently open, in Tallahassee, Fla.; Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and Mountain Brook, Ala., with three more slated to debut before the end of the year. Publix said it would continue to look for more GreenWise Market locations throughout its market area.

The GreenWise Market banner is owned and operated by Publix, a privately owned company that operates more than 1,200 grocery in seven southeastern states. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.