Publix's GreenWise Market Enters Georgia
GreenWise Market, owned by Publix Super Markets Inc., just opened its seventh location, and the first in Georgia. The 25,089-square-foot Marietta, Georgia, store features specialty, natural and organic products with a large selection of prepared foods.
“At GreenWise Market, customers can find a space to explore new flavors and learn new techniques and recipes from our associates,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “We’re excited to share our unique atmosphere and foods with our Atlanta community.”
The prepared foods section features organic and antibiotic-free ingredients used for smoked meats, in-house made sausages, burrito bowls and charcuterie. All GreenWise Market stores feature "experience zones" such as:
- Cares: Vitamins, nutritional supplements, natural soaps and shampoos, and more
- Cuts: Meats raised with no antibiotics or added hormones and sustainably-sourced seafood
- Eats: Made to order meals and grab and go foods like handcrafted gourmet sandwiches and freshly baked pizza
- Finds: A curated selection of wines and imported cheeses and
- Pours: a beverage area featuring locally roasted coffee or other selections to enjoy while shopping or relaxing at the bar.
Publix reinvented its GreenWise Market brand in October 2018, and it has been growing ever since then. Two additional GreenWise Market locations in Odessa and Nocatee, Florida, are scheduled to open this week.
Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix, with more than 1,200 locations in the Southeast, is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.