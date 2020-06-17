Publix's GreenWise Market Enters Georgia

GreenWise Market, owned by Publix Super Markets Inc., just opened its seventh location, and the first in Georgia. The 25,089-square-foot Marietta, Georgia, store features specialty, natural and organic products with a large selection of prepared foods.

“At GreenWise Market, customers can find a space to explore new flavors and learn new techniques and recipes from our associates,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “We’re excited to share our unique atmosphere and foods with our Atlanta community.”

The prepared foods section features organic and antibiotic-free ingredients used for smoked meats, in-house made sausages, burrito bowls and charcuterie. All GreenWise Market stores feature "experience zones" such as: