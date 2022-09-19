Publix Shares Exec Changes

Jones expressed his gratitude for Kane’s years of service as well. “Linda’s passion for providing premier service and benefits to our associates for almost three decades has continued to help make Publix a great place to work,” he said. “She’s committed her career to providing a comprehensive and affordable benefits package for our associates and their families.”
To replace Kane, Publix has promoted Monica Allman to VP of benefits administration. Allman, who joined Publix as a benefits administration project manager in 2001, has served as manager of stock programs and, most recently, as director of stock programs.
“Monica is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in stockholder services and associate benefit plans. Her ability to collaborate across teams, along with her passion for modernizing and improving systems, will be instrumental as she continues to enhance the experience for our associates and stockholders. We are excited to see the contributions she’ll continue to make in her new role,” Jones remarked.
Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.