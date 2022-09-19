Advertisement
09/19/2022

Publix Shares Exec Changes

Retailer announces 2 retirements, 1 promotion
The Publix Super Markets organizational structure will soon look a little different. The Florida grocery chain announced the retirement of two executives and the elevation of another.

The current VP of finance, Gino DiGrazia, will retire at the end of this year. The 30-year company veteran spent the past decade in that role; he started at Publix as a manager of business analysis in 1992 and was promoted in 1997 to director, then to VP and controller in 2002. Beginning in 2023, his duties will be shared by Chris Mesa and Doug Stalbaum, both of whom were promoted earlier this year to serve as VP and controller.

“Gino’s dedication to helping our retail and support business units understand their operations has made us a better company. He’s helped our managers make more informed decisions for three decades while sharing his knowledge and passion for finance with those around him,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.

Also stepping down is Linda Kane. She will retire on Feb. 28, 2023 from her most recent positions as VP of benefit administration and assistant secretary. She, too, is a longtime Publix leader, starting with the company 28 years ago as a treasury analyst and working her way up to roles including manager of business analysis and director of benefits administration.

Jones expressed his gratitude for Kane’s years of service as well. “Linda’s passion for providing premier service and benefits to our associates for almost three decades has continued to help make Publix a great place to work,” he said. “She’s committed her career to providing a comprehensive and affordable benefits package for our associates and their families.”

To replace Kane, Publix has promoted Monica Allman to VP of benefits administration. Allman, who joined Publix as a benefits administration project manager in 2001, has served as manager of stock programs and, most recently, as director of stock programs.

“Monica is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in stockholder services and associate benefit plans. Her ability to collaborate across teams, along with her passion for modernizing and improving systems, will be instrumental as she continues to enhance the experience for our associates and stockholders. We are excited to see the contributions she’ll continue to make in her new role,” Jones remarked.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

