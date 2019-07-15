Publix Reveals New Tampa Location for GreenWise Market

A GreenWise Market will open within the Water Street Tampa development located in the Channelside area of Tampa, Fla., marking the 11th announced location of the revived Publix Super Markets store concept, which offers specialty, natural and organic products for both the health-conscious consumer and the gourmet foodie.

Further, the existing GreenWise Market on West Azeele Street in Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood will become a traditional Publix location during its planned renovation beginning next month.

“We look forward to sharing our new-concept GreenWise Market with our Tampa customers,” said Publix president Kevin Murphy. “Once they discover the unique products, atmosphere and prepared meals they can eat in the store or take with them as they enjoy the waterfront, they’ll see why we chose to go in a new direction with a brand they know and trust.”

Channelside will also feature a traditional Publix, set to open this August, while the area’s GreenWise Market is expected to make its debut in late 2021.

Publix’s first rebooted GreenWise Market opened in Tallahassee, Fla., last October; a second store opened in Mount Pleasant, S.C., this past May; and the Mountain Brook, Ala., location opened late last month, with additional stores in Lakeland (Publix’s hometown) and Boca Raton, Fla., and Lexington, S.C., expected to open later this year. According to the company, it’s continuing to seek more GreenWise Market locations throughout its seven-state southeastern market area.

Privately owned Publix operates 1,217 grocery stores. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.