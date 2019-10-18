Press enter to search
Publix Launches Pub Sub Gear

10/18/2019
Publix Pub subs have gained a cult following

Publix Super Markets, which has achieved a cult following for its famous Pub subs, is taking the line into new territory. The grocer has launched a clothing line centered around its Pub subs, arguably one of the most popular fresh brands in private label.

Pub sub lovers can now purchase T-shirts, hoodies, slides, socks, lounge pants and even a fanny pack for storing a Pub sub from the company’s new Fresh Goods line.

The products range in price from $9.99 to $24.95.

Could a clothing line featuring Publix’s famous private branded fried chicken be next?

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

