Publix Adds to its Distribution Power

Publix says it will expand its distribution center in Greensboro, North Carolina — an expansion that will include a dry grocery warehouse that will add more than 1.2 million square feet of space.

In February 2020, Publix broke ground on the distribution center’s first phase, a refrigerated warehouse, currently under construction.

The entire distribution center is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022, three years ahead of schedule, the food retailer said. Together, the refrigerated and dry grocery warehouses will support Publix’s growth in the Carolinas and Virginia with more efficient deliveries of products.

“Publix is excited to be expanding our presence in the Greensboro community,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of communications. “We have a strong 90-year history where company culture and commitment to our associates, customers and communities come first. We look forward to growing our Publix family by offering associates competitive pay, including generous benefits, free lunch in our cafeteria and the opportunity to become a company owner.”

Gray, a fully integrated service provider specializing in engineering, design, construction and smart manufacturing, is continuing to collaborate with Publix for the entire Greensboro facility, which will be the 10th distribution center for Publix, joining Florida locations in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota, as well as facilities in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and McCalla, Alabama.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,251 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.